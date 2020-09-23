Last dance with the heat, comfortable weekend ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting off Fall on a high temperature note? Well it doesn’t last long... Some of us may have saw a few light showers on Tuesday night, and here in Rapid City we saw a few sprinkles earlier this morning. However, we have been very dry throughout the summer season, and our drought monitor is continuing to show moderate drought for Rapid City and the Northern Plains. Severe drought down into the southern plains near the Badlands and even some extreme drought near Sheridan County, WY. It has been a dry September so far, and the precipitation outlook for the rest of the month doesn’t look any better in terms of measurable precipitation.

A cold front will move through Friday morning bringing widespread cloud cover, and then partly cloudy conditions with some sunshine mixed in into the afternoon. Temperatures will hold off in the mid 70s on Friday, NW winds bringing refreshing air into the region. Breezy but a mild weekend ahead with temperatures in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. To start off next week, temperatures will be in the 70s, but quickly dropping into the 60s by mid week. Windy conditions Monday and Tuesday.

Ready for the cooler air? It’s coming!

