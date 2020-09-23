Advertisement

Hospitalizations, active cases on rise as South Dakota sees record new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

South Dakota set several records according to data released by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.
South Dakota set several records according to data released by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased Wednesday in South Dakota as the Department of Health confirmed an additional 445 cases.

This is a new record as 445 is the highest amount of new cases confirmed by the state in a day since Aug. 29.

The state has had a total of 19,634 cases COVID-19 cases since the first case was detected in the state back in March. Officials say 3,108 of those cases are active, which is an increase of 291 from Tuesday, which is also the highest amount of active cases South Dakota has had since Sept. 5 with 3,057 active cases.

The state’s death total from the disease remained at 202.

Current hospitalizations increased by 14 to 192. Eight percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health. 41% of hospital beds are still available.

Officials say 15% of all COVID-19 tests performed Wednesday were positive. The state has had a positivity rate of 11.1% over the past 14 days.

County updates for Wednesday:

Pennington County has 328 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (299). Overall, Pennington County has had a total of 2,091 cases. Today, the state confirmed 50 new cases.

The state confirmed 12 new cases in Meade County on Wednesday. The county has 105 active cases on Wednesday, up from Tuesday (97). Overall, Meade County has had a total of 487 cases.

Butte County has 23 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (18). The state reported five new cases in the county, making its new total of known cases 82 since March.

Custer County saw four new cases confirmed by state officials Wednesday, making the county’s new overall total 179 cases. Wednesday, Custer County had 41 active cases, up from Tuesday (39).

Lawrence County has 86 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (68). Overall, Lawrence County has had a total of 362 cases. Today, the state confirmed 20 new cases in the county.

The state confirmed seven new cases in Oglala Lakota County on Wednesday. The county has 33 active cases on Wednesday, up from Tuesday (28). Overall, Oglala Lakota County has had a total of 235 cases reported by the state.

Haakon County saw one new case reported for its residents Wednesday. Right now, there are seven active cases in the county, same as Tuesday. Nineteen total cases have been reported in the county. Fall River County has 18 active cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday (17). The state reported on new case. Fall River has had 88 cases ever.

Ziebach County didn’t see any new cases Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 60 cases in the county ever. There are 14 active cases Wednesday, one less than Tuesday (15).

