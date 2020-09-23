Advertisement

Fatal crash investigated as vehicular homicide by RCPD

Rapid City police are currently investigating a fatal crash as a case of vehicular homicide after the victim succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 22.
Rapid City police are currently investigating a fatal crash as a case of vehicular homicide after the victim succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 22.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police are investigating a Sept. 22 crash as a vehicular homicide Wednesday.

At 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 16, RCPD responded to a call after 22-years-old Terrance Richard from Box Elder crashed his vehicle outside the tennis facility at 3555 Sheridan Lake Rd.

The crash ejected 16-year-old Alexis Black Elk of Rapid City, a passenger, out of the vehicle, according to police.

Upon arrival, Richard was lying on the ground on the driver’s side. Richard smelled like alcohol, police said. Officers said they found several open alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

Richard suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Police performed life-saving measures on her, and she was transported to the hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries and she succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 22.

Due to his need for medical care, Richard was issued a PR Bond for the Vehicular Battery and Driving without a Valid License after the crash.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney Office has since been updated to consider Vehicular Homicide charges in the prosecution of the incident.

Richard is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

