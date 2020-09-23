Advertisement

Burglars steal 40 firearms from Rapid City gun store Wednesday

Both suspects that entered the store appear to be slim-built males, who could be aged anywhere from 15-years-old to their early 20s. They were wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts and masks. Both were wearing pants with distinctive holes in them, as seen in the surveillance video.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating a burglary at First Stop Gun and Coin on Wednesday, where suspects stole 40 guns.

Around 3:25 a.m. Sept. 23, police arrived at 701 Main Street after receiving a call. Upon arrival, police found the store’s glass door shattered. There was no one in the store.

Surveillance video shows three suspects.

Two of them entered the store; one had a baseball bat. The suspect holding the baseball bat struck various display cases, and the other grabbed handguns and stuffed them into a duffel bag. At one point, one of them cut their arm on the glass of a display.

The third suspect stayed outside and fled the scene with the other two, according to police.

Both suspects that entered the store appear to be slim-built males, who could be aged anywhere from 15-years-old to their early 20s. They were wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts and masks. Both were wearing pants with distinctive holes in them, as seen in the surveillance video.

“Any time you have a large-scale gun theft like this, it’s highly concerning for local law enforcement,” says Captain John Olson, Commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. “We have around 40 guns that are now unaccounted for in the hands of our criminal element. It’s imperative that we, as a community, take steps to properly secure firearms while they are left unattended.”

Police are working with the business to determine the specific number of firearms taken during the burglary. This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this burglary or the identity of the suspects involved should contact Detective Jim Ingalls at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

