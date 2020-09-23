Alley lighting in downtown Rapid City needs electricity funding

Advertisement

Alley lighting in downtown Rapid City
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Old lights are coming down from the alleys downtown but will new lights be there to replace them?

Dan Senftner, the President of Destination Rapid City, spoke to City Council at their last meeting and stressed the importance of making sure those alleys are not left in the dark.

Senftner says that Black Hills Energy will cover the costs of adding new lights. The only expense would be covering the electricity bill for around 50 poles at the cost of just over 16 dollars per poll per month.

Without lights in certain areas of the downtown area, there are concerns for the safety of those using the area at night.

“And they walk through the alley they got out of their business at night, they might park in the back. Safety is a big concern. Lighting our alleys is a big concern in downtown Rapid City and the region,” Dan Senftner, President of Destination Rapid City, says

Seftner continued saying that Art Alley would remain lit, and the new lights that would be installed would be LED lights to match those used in the downtown lighting project already.

