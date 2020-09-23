A Little Cooler Today, but A Lot Warmer Thursday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weak cold front has ushered in slightly cooler air today. We will still see above normal temperatures with highs around 80 or so, which is 10 to 12 degrees above average.

Hot temperatures return Thursday as southerly winds take shape. But a cold front Thursday night will bring pleasantly cooler, Fall-like temperatures this weekend.

There will be a slight chance of light showers Friday night, but most of us will stay dry. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect later Thursday due to the hot, breezy and dry conditions expected.

