7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - 7-Eleven is looking to hire 20,000 more employees this year.

The world’s largest convenience retail chain already hired more than 50,000 as they’ve seen a demand in products and services since the pandemic started.

It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

There are more than 9,000 7-Eleven stores in the US.

