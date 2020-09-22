Advertisement

Two new Pennington County officers trade West Coast for West River

New employees trading in the West Coast for West River.
New employees trading in the West Coast for West River.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem wants more people to move to South Dakota and that is the case for two families that just moved here from the West Coast to start their new lives in Rapid City.

Eric Pearson was sworn in as a Pennington County’s correctional officer.

“Very excited," says Pearson. "We’re very much looking forward to this opportunity.”

Pearson made the move from the Golden Coast and packed up his family in California to be closer to his sister, who lives in Piedmont.

“The couple times we’ve been out here we’ve just really fallen in love with the area, the people, the culture out here is really nice. and this last time we were here our kids were actually like dad why haven’t we moved here yet and so I was like that’s a really good question," says Pearson.

He wasn’t the only one who traded the West Coast for a Black Hills badge.

Bruce Seumanutafa relocated from Oregon to move closer to his family.

“For me to be here in South Dakota and be next to my siblings, my two sisters, that’s something that’s so dear to me that I didn’t have on the west coast," says Seumanutafa.

He will be a transport officer for Pennington County and says Rapid City is beginning to feel like home.

“People of Rapid City and community have been very welcoming since I’ve been here, I’ve been here for about a month, and I love it out here," says Seumanutafa.

From dealing with the heat in California to the rain in Oregon, these two traded that in for a home in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spearfish firefighters help battle western fires

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They’ve battled blazes throughout the West from California to Montana and Colorado.

News

Initiative Measure 26: A vote to legalize marijuana for medical use

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is the first time South Dakotans will be able to vote on legalizing marijuana for medical use.

News

OST will hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases with $450K grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The three-year grant gives the tribe $450,000 to bring a Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) to South Dakota.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Sen. John Thune repeats call to fill Supreme Court vacancy soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Sen. John Thune Tuesday morning called to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the final days of President Donald Trump's first term in office.

News

Hospitalizations climb in South Dakota; 320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.

News

city Council

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Human relations

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

COVID patient

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox