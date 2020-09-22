Advertisement

Sunny and hot, with a bit of Haze on this First Day of Fall!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:54 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall begins at 7:30 am this morning but today will feel more summer-like with highs well on up into the 80s this afternoon. These temperatures will be 15 or more degrees above normal for this time of year! And, sadly, the smoke returns, so expect hazy skies today into tomorrow.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler behind a weak front, but the heat is back for Thursday.

Finally, a stronger cold front will usher in more normal Fall temperatures Friday through the weekend. Only isolated showers now appear possible Friday night. Pleasant Fall weather will persist into next week.

