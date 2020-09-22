Advertisement

OST will hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases with $450K grant

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe received a grant to hire an additional tribal prosecutor to pursue domestic violence and sexual abuse cases to tribal and federal court.

The three-year grant gives the tribe $450,000 to bring a Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) to South Dakota. The grant is funded by the Department of Justice, the news release said.

This new position will “enable the U.S. Attorney’s Office and OST Attorney General’s Office to increase their collaborative efforts to hold violent offenders accountable and bring justice to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse living within the Pine Ridge Reservation,” the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Dakota said.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is one of only five Indian tribes in the country to receive a Tribal SAUSA award this year.

“Working closely with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to protect victims and prosecute violent offenders for crimes committed on tribal land is a top priority for my office,” said U.S. Attorney Parsons. “This new position will help the Oglala Sioux Tribe take an even more robust approach to safeguarding domestic and sexual abuse victims and their families. We look forward to partnering with Attorney General James and his team in this critically important initiative.”

