Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi approved by city council

Rapid City council
Rapid City council(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi’s Karen Mortimer is excited that the mayor and council are so supportive of a group that she says will try to help all people be on a level playing field in the community.

MOA will work with the Human Relations Commission to build bridges between cultures and advocacy.

Those with MOA know the process will be slow, but they look forward to working toward their goal.

“History and place matter but relationships really matter. We know that change comes slowly and it comes at the speed of trust. When we’ve developed relationships we’ve developed trust” Karen Mortimer, Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Director, says

The mayor will appoint 9 commissioners from the public to help out with MOA

