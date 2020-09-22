Advertisement

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KLTV/Gray News) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have emerged from their ‘safe haven’ after taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris approached the orbiting outpost.

According to NASA, the object was expected to pass within several miles of the space station Tuesday afternoon. Around 5:19 p.m. ET, a Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the maneuver was successful.

The Expedition 63 crew temporarily relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.

NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 6:21 p.m. ET.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

The station crew currently consists of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

