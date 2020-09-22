Advertisement

Alley lighting in downtown Rapid City

Alley lighting in downtown Rapid City
Alley lighting in downtown Rapid City(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Old lights are coming down from the alleys downtown but will new lights be there to replace them?

Dan Senftner the President of Destination Rapid City spoke to City Council at their last meeting and stressed the importance of making sure those alleys are not left in the dark.

Senftner says that Black Hills Energy will cover the costs of adding new lights, the only expense would be covering the electricity bill for around 50 poles at a cost of just over 16 dollars per poll per month.

Without lights in certain areas of the downtown area, there are concerns for the safety of those using the area at night.

“And they walk through the alley they got out of their business at night, they might park in the back. Safety is a big concern. Lighting our alleys is a big concern in downtown Rapid City and the region,” Dan Senftner, President of Destination Rapid City, says

Seftner continued saying that Art Alley would remain lit, and the new lights that would be installed would be LED lights to match those used in the downtown lighting project already.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual career fair at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology had a chance to attend the career fair virtually.

News

The importance of shopping local

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local businesses during the pandemic.

News

Diaper drive encourages people to donate diapers and wipes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One in three American families doesn’t have access to the diapers they need.

News

Spearfish firefighters help battle western fires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They’ve battled blazes throughout the West from California to Montana and Colorado.

Latest News

News

Initiative Measure 26: A vote to legalize marijuana for medical use

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
This is the first time South Dakotans will be able to vote on legalizing marijuana for medical use.

Local

Two new Pennington County officers trade West Coast for West River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
From dealing with the heat in California to the rain in Oregon, these two traded that in for a home in South Dakota.

News

OST will hire prosecutor for domestic violence cases with $450K grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The three-year grant gives the tribe $450,000 to bring a Tribal Special Assistant United States Attorney (Tribal SAUSA) to South Dakota.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Sen. John Thune repeats call to fill Supreme Court vacancy soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Sen. John Thune Tuesday morning called to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the final days of President Donald Trump's first term in office.

News

Hospitalizations climb in South Dakota; 320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.