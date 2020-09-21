Advertisement

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

The district said Sunday that classes Monday have been canceled and students have been directed to pick up textbooks and electronic devices.

Superintendent Daniel Hoey says the reason for the change is due to “staff exposure and subsequent quarantining.”

Traditional classes for junior kindergarten through 12 grade are to resume Oct. 1. The district has an enrollment of about 400 students. All extra-curricular activities will be suspended while the school is in distance learning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Relief funds up for discussion include the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR) allocated to the state.

News

Pennington County passes 2,000 cases ever, State confirms 173 new cases Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new cases bring the total known cases in the state to 18,869. Active cases rose by 47 to 2,890.

News

Custer County crash kills 1, injures another

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Chipotles in Adobo Sauce

Updated: 6 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Thrift stores and COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mount Rushmore tourists

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Lead Deadwood School District Funding

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Pierre School Board

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Have you been road tripping more since COVID-19?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mount Rushmore is a popular spot for tourists to go.

News

Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen speaks in Rapid City Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Jorgensen says she is the only woman to be on the ballot in all fifty states twice, she was previously the party’s nominee for vice president in 1996.