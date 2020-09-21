Advertisement

South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats are criticizing Senator John Thune for what they call a hypocritical position in filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

Dems are pointing to a 2016 statement made by the Republican, in regards to the Supreme Court nominee during President Obama’s final months in office.

At the time, Thune said, “The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice.”

In a statement Friday, Thune said the Senate will fulfill its “constitutional obligation” to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

Nikki Gronli, Vice Chair of the State Democratic Party, called Thune’s change in position “the height of hypocrisy.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools work to keep their students present and on track during this unusual time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For Kadoka Area Schools, the pandemic will cause policy change when it comes to attendance.

News

Thrift stores are doing well despite the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Donations are crucial to stores and they are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.

News

Salvation Army of the Black Hills prepares kids for winter

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rapid City Police are searching for assault suspect

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Black Hills Farmers Market won't be indoors this winter

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Runners tackle Terry Peak

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rapid City's airplane passenger numbers are up despite pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Salvation Army of the Black Hills is gearing up for its Coats for Kids program

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Helping families in need this winter.

News

Black Hills Farmers Market will not go indoors this winter

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Having the market open for business year round means vendors have more opportunities to sell their items, and the community has more access to fresh food.

News

Do you think you can run to the top of Terry Peak?

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Running a race is one thing, but having the route up the steep side of a mountain is another.