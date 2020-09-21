Advertisement

Local lawmakers talk about special session for CARES money

State capital
State capital(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Governor Kristi Noem calling for special session local lawmakers discussed their thoughts on traveling to Pierre on how the money should be spent.

The Oct. 5 meeting will give local lawmakers the chance to debate how other money from the federal government should be spent.

Governor Noem has already spent some of the CARES act funding and addressed how she would like to see some funds spent in the future. One local lawmaker is pleased with the governor’s priorities.

“I was really glad to see the announcement that education received 75 million, and a large 100 million advised for healthcare and a large chunk for small businesses,” Representative Jess Olson, District 34, says

Lawmakers have also held listening sessions with community members to hear their thoughts on where the funds she spent. Representative Scyller Borglum said that public input is not only beneficial to the process in Pierre -- but is one of the things she enjoys most about the job.

“People feel comfortable to come up and ask, and talk and overwhelming people are kind and sincerely interested and I wouldn’t change that one bit,” Representative Scyller Borglum, District 32, says

to contact lawmakers on how you feel money should be spent click the link here https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/ContactLegislator.aspx?Session=2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

19-year-old Daniel Kline is being sent to a teen challenge program

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But Kline was warned if he doesn’t successfully complete that program he faces that 15 years behind bars.

Coronavirus

“Pretty much every day I cried because I missed my kids so much.”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Most people who test positive for COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks, but for some, the impact of the infection can linger for a lot longer.

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Relief funds up for discussion include the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CFR) allocated to the state.

News

Pennington County passes 2,000 cases ever, State confirms 173 new cases Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The new cases bring the total known cases in the state to 18,869. Active cases rose by 47 to 2,890.

Latest News

News

Custer County crash kills 1, injures another

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Chipotles in Adobo Sauce

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

News

Thrift stores and COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

School attendance

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mount Rushmore tourists

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox