Libertarian nominee for President Dr. Jo Jorgensen stopped by the Black Hills Sunday

She is giving a speech to a crowd of supporters.
(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Libertarian nominee for President Dr. Jo Jorgensen stopped in the Black Hills and a big crowd of supporters joined her at Memorial Park.

People from all across the state and even Wyoming made it out to the event just to get a chance to hear her speak.

Jorgensen has been campaigning around the U.S. for the upcoming election she says it is tiring but also energizing and electrifying just to be able to go around and meet groups of supporters.

Right now Republicans and Democrats rule the ballots, so what does a libertarian stand for?

“Somebody whose on your side and not the side of politicians, bureaucrats, and lobbyists in Washington and the reason I am running for president is because government is too big, bossy, too nosey, too intrusive but the worst part is they usually hurt the very people they try to help, so Libertarians understand that you know what’s best for you and not the special interests in Washington," says Jorgensen.

People lined up to ask her questions about COVID-19, racial issues, and the hot button topic of the supreme court justice spot.

Where she says she would put in her pick that she thinks is best for the country.

In the one on one exclusive interview we had with Jorgensen, I asked her questions about issues facing Native Americans not only in South Dakota but around the nation.

“That I believe that the U.S.government should respect any treaties that they have," says Jorgensen. "We’ve seen the U.S. government go back on so many promises made to all Americans really such as social security, health care, but especially Native Americans. They really have not treated that population very well at all.”

Jorgensen says she is the only woman to be on the ballot in all fifty states twice, she was previously the party’s nominee for vice president in 1996.

