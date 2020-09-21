Giving encouraged during Month of Caring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The opportunity to get involved in our local community with philanthropy tends to be easier than you might expect.

“Many places host food drives and as winter gets closer, look out for coat and cold weather attire drives,” says Scott Reiman, Market President, for First Interstate Bank.

However, if you give monetarily you should commit some due diligence before you donate to the charity of choice.

When it comes to the needs of the charity themselves you should inquire what capacity you can fill during times of Covid-19.

Reiman says “Just ask! Businesses are likely to be excited to talk to you about how they give back to the community. While in-person volunteering may not be possible in some instances, don’t be afraid to partner with your favorite nonprofit and get creative. Make donor calls or host a virtual fundraiser. Aside from donating goods or donating directly, there are organizations in the Black Hills region that work directly with area nonprofits and you can always donate volunteer time.”

