A Warmer and Dry Weather Pattern Returns
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not much going on weather-wise for another week - above normal temperatures return today and especially Tuesday! Even though Fall officially starts tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees!
A weak cold front will drop temperatures a bit Wednesday, then warmer temperatures return Thursday.
Cooler air finally moves in Friday and the weekend - there could be a few showers Saturday, but nothing heavy.
That pesky smoke returns tomorrow into Wednesday as winds aloft bring in the wildfire smoke from the west.
