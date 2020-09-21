Advertisement

A Warmer and Dry Weather Pattern Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not much going on weather-wise for another week - above normal temperatures return today and especially Tuesday! Even though Fall officially starts tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees!

A weak cold front will drop temperatures a bit Wednesday, then warmer temperatures return Thursday.

Cooler air finally moves in Friday and the weekend - there could be a few showers Saturday, but nothing heavy.

That pesky smoke returns tomorrow into Wednesday as winds aloft bring in the wildfire smoke from the west.

