19-year-old Daniel Kline is being sent to a teen challenge program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 19-year-old Daniel Kline was sentenced Monday in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City after earlier pleading guilty to robbing the Knifeworks store in the Rushmore Mall at gunpoint back in January.

An arson charge against Kline was dropped as part of a plea agreement after being accused of also setting a house on fire prior to his arrest.

Judge Joshua Hendrickson suspended a 15-year prison sentence. Instead agreeing to send Kline to a teen challenge program in Brookings County.

But Kline was warned if he doesn’t successfully complete that program he faces that 15 years behind bars.

He also has to pay more than $26,000 in restitution.

