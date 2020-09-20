Advertisement

Thrift stores are doing well despite the pandemic

Donations are crucial to stores and they are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.
Donations are crucial to stores and they are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.
Donations are crucial to stores and they are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you rely on donations and people being able to come into your store, how do you stay afloat during a global pandemic? Although changes had to be made, two Rapid City thrift stores say they’re doing well.

When the Coronavirus hit South Dakota, The Thrift Store and We Care Thrift Store, used the time they were closed to bring a better experience to their customers.

“The three weeks that we were closed, we were able to paint, and do deep cleaning," said Jeanni Gossard, The Thrift Store manager.

“During that time, we came in and just did a deep cleaning from floor to ceiling, remodeled, made extra room between the racks, built dressing rooms," said Sara Koch, We Care Thrift Store manager.

Donations are crucial to both stores and Gossard said they are receiving higher quality donations rather than quantity.

“We would probably average anywhere from 10 to 14 pallets, a day," said Gossard. "It is less but the quality has been outstanding, so we haven’t had to discard as many things.”

Koch said they’ve had not only new people donating but also new customers. Especially for their clothing voucher which gives customers two free full sets of clothing every six months.

“Foot traffic is good. It’s just about the same as it used to be. We do a voucher program for clothing and that has increased, that has increased. Just this morning alone from 10 o’clock to one o’clock, I have probably done are least 20 clothing vouchers," said Koch.

Both thrift stores do their part to keep customers safe by letting donations sit in a storage unit for a few days before they can be sold.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools work to keep their students present and on track during this unusual time

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
For Kadoka Area Schools, the pandemic will cause policy change when it comes to attendance.

News

Salvation Army of the Black Hills prepares kids for winter

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rapid City Police are searching for assault suspect

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Black Hills Farmers Market won't be indoors this winter

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Runners tackle Terry Peak

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rapid City's airplane passenger numbers are up despite pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Salvation Army of the Black Hills is gearing up for its Coats for Kids program

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Helping families in need this winter.

News

Black Hills Farmers Market will not go indoors this winter

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Having the market open for business year round means vendors have more opportunities to sell their items, and the community has more access to fresh food.

News

Do you think you can run to the top of Terry Peak?

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Running a race is one thing, but having the route up the steep side of a mountain is another.

News

Judge dismisses Meade County in case against Hideaway Hills

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM MDT
In April a mine collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood leading many families to be evacuated, with many asking who is at fault. Now the fight is being taken into the courtroom.