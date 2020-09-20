Advertisement

Police looking for assault suspect

RCPD and PCSO are looking for Drew Vanosdel
Drew Vanosdel, 31, is a suspect in a violent assault.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are looking 31-year-old Drew Vanosdel, a suspect in a violent assault.

Vanosdel was last seen near East New York Street and Lacrosse Street. Police say Vanosdel is considered dangerous and may be armed.

Police say Vanosdel is known to be mentally unstable and may be under the influence of meth.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and white shoes. He currently has shoulder length hair with the sides shaved.

Call police immediately at (605) 394-4131 if you see him or have any other information.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

