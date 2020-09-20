Advertisement

A warmer start to the week

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies continue overnight as temperatures cool off into the 40s for many, with a few in the 50s near the hills.

This coming week will feature a lot of sunshine and much less smoke, though not completely gone. Temperatures will be above average all week long, with highs in the 80s through Thrusday. The Autumnal Equinox is at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, but temperatures will be more summer-like, flirting with 90° by the afternoon. A weak front pushes temperatures back down to near 80° Wednesday, but the jump back into the upper 80s Thursday.

A stronger front passes through late Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the 70s to end the week. Next weekend will be more fall-like as temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70° by Sunday. Precipitation will still be very limited for many as we stay dry going forward.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Mild to Warm and Dry Weather Pattern Continues

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Evening Forecast

Forecast

Warmer air returns Saturday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Saturday will feature highs in the 80s for many.

Forecast

Warmer Saturday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT

Forecast

Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:40 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warming trend through next week

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable Friday, but warmer into the weekend

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Smoky skies still continue Friday.

Forecast

Staying hazy

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM MDT

Forecast

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Smokey skies persist

Forecast

Another nice, but smoky day on tap

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Comfortable

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM MDT

Forecast

Seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and isolated showers possible Saturday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Seasonable temps this week...