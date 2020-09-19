Advertisement

Salvation Army of the Black Hills is gearing up for its Coats for Kids program

Helping kids stay warm this winter.
Helping kids stay warm this winter.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter will be here before we know it, which means it’s time to get those winter coats ready.

This is why the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is holding its “Coats for Kids” drive designed to help families in need get a winter coat for their child in K-12th grade.

The distribution will take place on Oct. 8 and 9, and when parents or guardians come to the site, they should have a photo ID and some type of proof of the child’s age.

This year parents must call to pre-register their child at 605-342-0982.

If you’re looking to donate, the Salvation Army is looking for brand new coats, hats, and gloves.

“So normally we serve about 600 kids for this Coats for Kids, and we anticipate that need and greater because of the pandemic. There are families who have shown the greater need because of this year being the way it is,” says the Ministry intern for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills, Kiley North.

Donations can be dropped off at 405 N. Cherry Ave in Rapid City.

If you’re interested in donating online, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Hills Farmers Market will not go indoors this winter

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Having the market open for business year round means vendors have more opportunities to sell their items, and the community has more access to fresh food.

News

Do you think you can run to the top of Terry Peak?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Running a race is one thing, but having the route up the steep side of a mountain is another.

News

Judge dismisses Meade County in case against Hideaway Hills

Updated: 16 hours ago
In April a mine collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood leading many families to be evacuated, with many asking who is at fault. Now the fight is being taken into the courtroom.

News

Sports

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Homeless athletes

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

homeless camp

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Drone

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Hideaway Hills

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

71 acre fire burns grassland just south of Rapid City

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire just south of Rapid City

News

Auditors across western South Dakota saw a record number of absentee voters

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It was a busy day for county auditor offices across the nation, including right here in the Black Hills.