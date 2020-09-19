Judge dismisses Meade County in case against Hideaway Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday morning at the Meade County Courthouse, Hideaway Hills legal team faced off against representatives for the county.

The Hideaway Hills group claimed the county was aware of the gypsum mine that contributed to the April collapse.

And Friday morning, a judge dismissed the case against Meade County.

Rebecca Mann who is representing Meade County says they are “pleased with the courts decision.”

But John M. Fitzgerald who is representing the Hideaway Hills families says they aren’t done yet.

“While it’s unfortunate, we have more options and we will continue to pursue those against Meade County," says Fitzgerald.

John Trudo, whose yard is gone because of the mine collapse, says he has mixed emotions. He says he had prepared himself to accept whatever happened today but is surprised the judge dismissed the county.

