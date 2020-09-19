Advertisement

Do you think you can run to the top of Terry Peak?

Many runners are taking the challenge to get to the peak.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first annual run to the top of Terry Peak and runners Jordynn Mutchler and Savannah Koletzky were excited.

“I’m pretty excited, it’s really nice out so I think the weathers going to help a lot. I was afraid it was going to be too cold but I think it will make it less treacherous," says Mutchler.

Runners had the option of choosing a two and a half-mile route or a 3.3 mile route.. both steep to get to the top.

“I’m pretty excited actually. I’m excited to get to the top and see how I feel afterwards. I think that’s what’s the excitement for me is the challenge of it," says Koletzky.

More than fifty people registered to take on the challenge hosted by Monument Health’s Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital.

COVID 19 was also there, changing the way they ran the event.

“For safety and distancing, we’re going to run them in waves of ten and space them out in between," says Director of Muscular Skeletal Services at Monument Health Michael Latour.

Once out on the course.. runners will be able to see beautiful scenery and a great view from the top.

“Thought it might be a fun thing, have a run, get people out, do something a little bit healthy, stay outside," says Latour.

The best part, runners get to take the chairlift back down.

