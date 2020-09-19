Black Hills Farmers Market will not go indoors this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2019 was the first time the Black Hills Farmers Market used an indoor location during the winter.

But now, with COVID-19, that might not happen.

“This year, our plan is to just continue on in Market Park year-round. So we will stay right here, on Saturdays. And the only change will be beginning in November our hours will be shortened a little bit,” says the manager for the Black Hills Farmers Market, Barbara Cromwell.

Having the market open for business year-round means vendors have more opportunities to sell their items, and the community has more access to fresh food.

“Some of the vendors will have fresh produce just about year-round now because they plan for it. There is still a lot of very good food items. The local, the good for you stuff will be here year-round,” says the owner of Deb’s Downhome Delights, Deb Taylor.

Another reason to continue on with the market.

“Well, part of it is customer-driven. People want the things that we have to sell. And they don’t want to have to look for alternative ways of getting it. Number two, we have our online market, and we want to keep the momentum going there for the customers that choose to use that option,” says the owner of Harmony Food and Produce, Lyn Miller.

Even though vendors are optimistic, there are some concerns.

“Since we started it last year, I think we need to continue it all year round. Whether everybody’s going to be able to come on out again because of the way the weather is. I don’t mind cold, but there is a lot of people who do on this. And also with setting things up, it’s going to be a little bit more tedious,” says the owner of New Hope Farm, Zita Kwartek.

Click here for more information on how to order online.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.