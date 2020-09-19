Advertisement

71 acre fire burns grassland just south of Rapid City

Fire south of Rapid City
Fire south of Rapid City(KEVN KOTA)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews responded to the area of Old Folsom Road and Lamb Road -- where the fire is now 90% contained. However, they are still working on mopping up, The fire burned 71 acres in all. Dry weather and winds allowed the fire to take off and burn through the area quickly, but land development in the area helped crews gain the upper hand.

“The homeowners out here do a nice job of fire wising their property. Has a lot of mole lines in and making their property defensible. Again it is a good time to look at your own property to see what you’ve to fire-wise your property and making it fire adaptive,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Services

The fire was started by equipment failure

