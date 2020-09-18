Advertisement

USDA announces additional $14 billion in coronavirus aid to farmers

By Dakota News Now staff
Sep. 18, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending an additional $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and President Donald Trump announced the new round of aid Friday morning. Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will begin September 21st and run through December 11, 2020.

South Dakota’s congressional delegation praised the move Friday.

“The impact of the pandemic impacted markets differently as we witnessed supply chain disruptions, and I’m grateful USDA acted quickly to address these issues," Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) said in a statement. "Secretary Perdue has addressed many concerns raised by South Dakotans in this second round of CFAP, particularly for livestock producers. As USDA continues to help our producers, Congress should uphold our end of the bargain and pass an end of year bill that continues to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation. We can’t let our Farm Bill programs be disrupted.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) Tweeted the move is a good deal for the ag industry.

The aid package includes assistance for row crops, as well as cattle, pork, and sheep producers. You can find more details on the USDA website.

