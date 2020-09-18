Advertisement

Tracking a warmer than average start to Fall

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smoke has helped keep temperatures down the last several days, in the low to mid 70s. Ahead of our next system, winds will bring a breeze out of the south during the day on Saturday pushing the dense smoke out of the area. Light smoke is still expected to linger for the next couple of days.

A cold front will move through Saturday night and overnight Sunday, bringing the chance for scattered and isolated showers throughout the Black Hills. However, with the lack of moisture in the atmosphere Saturday evening, rain chances will be very limited. Temperatures are expected to hold near 80 through the weekend and much of next week. For the start of Fall, we could be seeing temperatures near the mid 80s, which would put us well above average for this time of year. The drier weather and smoke will also likely continue through much of next week.

Tuesday is the official start of Fall! Feel free to email me with any fall foliage questions.

For those who tuned into the morning show these past two weeks, thanks for sticking with me!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable Friday, but warmer into the weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Smoky skies still continue Friday.

Forecast

Staying hazy

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Smokey skies persist

Forecast

Another nice, but smoky day on tap

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM MDT

Forecast

Seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and isolated showers possible Saturday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Seasonable temps this week...

Forecast

Cooler, but still smoky Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Cooler and Smoky

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Wednesday, near to above average for the week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer today, cooler tomorrow

Forecast

Another hot and hazy day on tap

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be near 90° in Rapid City, cooler north and warmer south.