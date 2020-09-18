Tourists continue to visit the Black Hills for the fall colors

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - Step outside and you’ll notice something’s changed.

The calendar might still say summer, but nature has made up her mind, fall is here. As the trees change colors and the days get cooler, tourism season may seem to end here in the Black Hills but two bed and breakfast owners said, unlike the leaves, their numbers aren’t dropping off.

“It’s looking good, we have bookings nonstop it seems like," said Rhonda Swenson, Spearfish Bed & Breakfast co-owner. "We’re full house again this weekend, into next weekend. We have bookings well into October. So it’s looking really nice, I’m hoping that will continue and our fall colors won’t take off on us too soon because a lot of people coming from great distances that just love to see the different fall colors that we have.”

Swenson said fall tourists come for everything from the cooler weather to hiking, but everyone seems to be attracted by the changing colors.

“For the fall colors, everybody’s really in a rush now, they know the colors are changing and because they can keep up with that now with social media being so on top of that, they want to catch it at that prime time. We get a lot of photographers out and they want to go first thing in the morning, get that light perfectly," said Swenson.

Sujack on Sunnyhill Bed and Breakfast has been closed because of the pandemic. Normally they’re busy until the beginning of October.

“Fall colors and places like Crazy Horse, and Rushmore are still open, still running full blast at that time," said Jack Camden, Sujack on Sunnyhill Bed & Breakfast. "We get a lot of late summer travelers or early fall travelers that may not necessarily want to come to the Hills during the busy times.”

Spearfish Bed and Breakfast is busier this year than they have been for a while.

The canyon is full of yellows, reds, and oranges as the leaves continue to change. But there’s still time to catch the fall colors, the typical peak color change happens the last week of September and the leaf drop is currently rated at very low.

