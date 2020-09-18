South Dakota Mines adds campus police chief to improve response times

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines joins two other schools in the state to have a campus police chief.

Approved by Rapid City Council in January, the chief is the only member of the school’s public safety department to carry a firearm.

New chief Doug Parrow is one of 20 officers at South Dakota Mines.

Parrow has been in law enforcement since the early 1990s, and at South Dakota Mines for the past seven years.

“It’s always been my desire to provide the best security that we possibly can here on the campus and by adding this element to the public safety department, it’s just one more step and hopefully in the future, we’d like to add some other public safety officers as far as certified ones," said Douglas Parrow, campus police chief at South Dakota Mines.

Parrow said he’s working with Rapid City Police on training and sees a positive relationship moving forward.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.