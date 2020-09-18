Sen. Rounds: South Dakota’s mail-in voting system has integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds says we have a prove system of absentee voting here in South Dakota a mail-in system.

Rounds reminds people to mail their ballots early if they’re voting that way or to take that ballot into the county auditor’s office.

Absentee voting in the state of South Dakota begins Sept. 18.

He says South Dakota hasn’t had any voting integrity issues.

“In most states in the United States, that’s exactly the way it’s done," Sen. Rounds said. "There’s just a few outsider states that have not taken those precautions. And those states, yeah, we’re going to have some extra scrutiny in those states. Some of these states, they don’t even start counting the ballots until after election day or on election day. And some of them will continue to accept ballots for literally days afterward.”

Rounds says he would prefer ballots come in and be there on election day, and says he likes the way we do it in South Dakota.

“I trust in South Dakota’s voting process, and I encourage other states to take a look at how we do it,” Sen. Rounds said in a press release. “Our absentee voting process is voluntary and we require proof of eligibility to vote. These are two common-sense ways to help secure the validity of election results.”

