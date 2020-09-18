Advertisement

RCAS moves Elementary students to Level 1

Level 1 for Elementary students
Level 1 for Elementary students(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Dr. Lori Simon posted a statement saying that starting Monday, September 21st Elementary students will physically attend classes Monday through Thursday, This does NOT apply to students who are doing full-time distance learning.

Friday’s will still be an off-campus learning day.

Middle and High school students will remain at level 2 next week as the district still has a large number of students and staff in quarantine at the secondary level. Simon is hoping that by the end of the month they can also move to level 1.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Renovation project

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Fall DIY workshops

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID in women's prison

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Agricultural funding

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

DiSanto hearing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Flying Horse hearing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Tourists continue to visit the Black Hills for the fall colors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Spearfish Bed and Breakfast is busier this year than they have been for a while.

News

Lead-Deadwood school district receives money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead-Deadwood school district receives about $387,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

News

Monument Health gets new main entrance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Monument Health is hopeful the new facility will give them an advantage when it comes to bringing in and keeping cardiovascular doctors right here in Rapid City.