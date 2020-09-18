Advertisement

Photographer: “What the F?” in 2020

Coffee table book shares stories, adventures, and camera tips
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Erica Lane Harvey born, raised, and still happily living in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota, has a new coffee table book that has a provocative title.

Harvey says “In the photography world, the letter “f” stands for a camera’s aperture setting. I explain the “f/stop” or aperture setting, along with several more of my best photography tips I like to share with people, in a special section at the end of the book.”

You may not be able to travel the world at the moment, but you can get a glimpse of the world through her eye, and perhaps find inspiration for your next adventure.

