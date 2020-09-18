Health Watch: Flu season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Shelly Roy RN Monument Health. As we head into flu season it is important to remember that COVID is still with us. this double threat has some experts worried, both the flu and COVID-19 are respiratory diseases and early symptoms are similar. People might dismiss their symptoms as the cold or flu and be less inclined to self-quarantine, but if it is COVID they will be spreading this disease without knowing it. Other experts are saying we could see a milder flu season because people are already washing their hands and wearing masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID this could also reduce the spread of the cold, flu, and other infections. However, there is one way to make the flu season easier on all of us, get a flu shot! It is not too soon if you have received your flu shot and later developed fever, cough, headaches, or chills it is much less likely from the flu. There is no COVID vaccine yet but there is a flu vaccine. That is one disease we can avoid. Thanks and be healthy.

