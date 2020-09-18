Advertisement

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

The agency calls it a ‘clarification’
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn’t fathom why the nation’s top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with a documented infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President gives White House briefing; Trump, Biden to campaign in Minnesota

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Approximately 165,000 hourly workers at Walmart will be getting a pay raise ahead of schedule.

News

Sen. Rounds: South Dakota’s mail-in voting system has integrity

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Sen. Rounds reminds people to mail their ballots early if they’re voting that way or to take that ballot into the county auditor’s office.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

National Politics

Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Hurricane Maria

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

News

5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Department of Health confirmed 389 new cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 18,075. Active cases rose by nearly 200 to 2,809.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

National

Walmart to increase pay for 165K workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Walmart announced it will increase pay for approximately 165,000 workers.