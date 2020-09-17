Want to buy STAN? One of world’s biggest T. rex skeletons is for sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You can now buy one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons.

STAN, the 67-million-year-old fossil that lives in Hill City, will be displayed at Christie’s in New York prior to auction on Oct. 6, with an estimate of $6 million-$8 million.

The skeleton is 13 feet high and 40 feet long, including its tail. STAN is made up of 188 bones, making it one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons in the world.

The first of STAN’s bones were found in parts of Montana, North and South Dakota and Wyoming in 19-87 by-- none other than-- a guy named Stan-- an amateur paleontologist.

Scientists have been studying him for the past two decades and now it’s time for him to go to his forever home.

The T. rex named after the paleontologist who first discovered his bones.

