Spearfish volunteer firefighter suspected of drinking before going to call

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A Spearfish volunteer firefighter has been let go of his duties because of suspected intoxication while responding to a call.

Christopher Gengler, a volunteer firefighter of Spearfish fire department for 30-plus years, responded to a call on Sunday night and was suspected of drinking alcohol beforehand.

He had driven a fire department vehicle to the scene, with no damage to the vehicle, nor any injuries or compromise to the scene.

The City is handling the incident as a personnel matter. However, Gengler has been relieved from his position with the fire department.

Command personnel from the fire department say they have asked an outside agency to investigate and proceed with any subsequent action necessary.

