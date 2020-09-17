Smoke from Western wildfires impacting Black Hills air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfires in the Western United States are still burning, destroying millions of acres. The jet stream is bringing smoke to the Black Hills, making them smoky and hazy.

On Wednesday, Rapid City was in the “good” air quality index, where eastern Wyoming and parts of the Southern Hills are in “moderate” or in “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Rapid City officials take air quality issues seriously and become involved when the State issues an air quality alert, which lets people with compromised conditions to not over-exert themselves and issues precautions for industrial equipment and agriculture workers

“We’re in a position that if we get to a point where we reach the threshold where an air quality alert is issued, we’re in a position to alert the general public with our media partners, get the word out on social media to notify the public,” said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Coordinator. “Obviously, we always caution people who have compromising conditions-- they know all too well and they certainly probably watching in on a daily basis anyway.”

The smoke will likely make the sunrises and sunsets even more beautiful, so snap some pictures and submit them here.

The City of Rapid City has air quality information. See AirNow for an index

