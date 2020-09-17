Advertisement

North Middle School placed under ‘precautionary’ secure status due to traffic stop

North Middle School was under a brief secure status Thursday morning for precautionary measures.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - North Middle School was under a brief secure status Thursday morning for precautionary measures.

Katy Urban, Rapid City Area Schools public information officer, confirmed this. She said “due to a law enforcement-related issue in the vicinity” doors were locked and no one was permitted to enter or exit the building.

Rapid City Police were conducting a traffic stop near the school. The subjects left the vehicle on foot in the process, according to Brendyn Medina, RCPD public information officer.

“The secure status was purely precautionary and there was no indication they were headed for the schools," Medina said.

The secure status lasted for around 15 minutes.

