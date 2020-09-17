Lead-Deadwood school district receives money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In early September, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that K-through-12 public and private schools in South Dakota will get an additional $75-million in funding.

The Lead-Deadwood School District will receive about $387,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold, says he believes they will be getting about $500 per student, based on 2019 enrollment figures.

As for how the money will be spent, Leikvold says he still needs to speak with the school board. But some areas that it could go towards include sanitization efforts, the school lunch program, and technological upgrades.

“More laptops and or tablets and some speakers and some earbuds. We’re finding that communicating with the remote learning kids and the face to face kids at the same time is a bit of challenge, so we think the technology will help with that,”

Leikvold says they have until June 30 to spend the money, which gives them some time to make plans.

