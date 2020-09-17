Advertisement

Flying Horse formally charged for September shooting

He is considered armed and dangerous
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man in custody for his alleged involvement in a murder formally received his charges.

Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus read the following list of accusations against Jamys Flying Horse, 22, in Seventh Circuit Court on Thursday: one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

The charges stem from his suspected role in a shooting that took place at the 3400 block of Hemlock Street on Sept. 6. He is accused of causing a disturbance at a residence and ultimately shooting and killing Clifford Williams of Box Elder and injuring Frank Goings, one of multiple people inside the home where the shooting took place.

Hyronimus set Flying Horse’s bond $1 million cash-only based on the charges brought forth, despite William’s family requesting no bond for the murder suspect.

First degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison or death and/or a $50,000 fine. Attempted first degree murder is a Class 2 felony punishable by 25 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

Hyronimus also issued no-contact order between Flying Horse and Frank Goings.

