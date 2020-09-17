Advertisement

Comfortable Friday, but warmer into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear and cool conditions are expected once again overnight. Smoke will still linger, so it will look a little hazy for some. A few planets are still visible in the night sky with the naked eye. Look out for Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Tonight’s lows will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunny, but smoky skies are expected once again Friday. Temperatures will remain comfortable as highs make it into the 70s for many. Those in Wyoming or in the southern plains could see some 80s. Warmer air reaches everyone Saturday as 80s are expected across the area. Clouds will increase through the day and could lead to a light shower or two Saturday night, but those chances are pretty low. Sunshine returns Sunday and highs are near 80°.

Above normal temperatures continue for much, if not all of next week. Highs will be in the 80s in Rapid City all week long and could flirt with 90° by the end of next week. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and little to no precipitation in the forecast for the final full week of September.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Staying hazy

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Forecast

Smoke persists causing temperatures to trend lower

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Smokey skies persist

Forecast

Another nice, but smoky day on tap

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Comfortable

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and isolated showers possible Saturday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Seasonable temps this week...

Forecast

Cooler, but still smoky Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Cooler and Smoky

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT

Forecast

Cooler air moves in Wednesday, near to above average for the week

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer today, cooler tomorrow

Forecast

Another hot and hazy day on tap

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be near 90° in Rapid City, cooler north and warmer south.

Forecast

Hot and hazy

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT