Stevens High School senior named National Merit semifinalist

Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Stevens High School senior has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit® Scholarship Program.

Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S. in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program. This is an academic competition for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships.

Notably, Tang has played on the Stevens High School tennis team since 2018.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors, representing roughly 21,000 high schools nationwide, entered the program by completing the 2019 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists in each state are proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To be a finalist, students submit an application regarding their academic record, honors, employment, leadership abilities and school and community participation, among other criteria.

The National Merit Scholarship finalists are named in February. More than 90% of the semifinalists move on to be finalists and receive one of 7,600 scholarships next

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

