Advertisement

Monument Health warns against scam calls

Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s a scam tricking the Black Hills into giving them information, according to Monument Health.

The scam calls individuals under the name “Regional Health” and “Regional Health” and asks for personal information.

The call appears to be from the same 755 telephone prefix that Monument Health uses. However, the health system has not used the Regional Health name since January. And although Monument Health does contact patients to coordinate care and service, patients will not be asked to provide a social security number.

If you receive a call you believe to be a scam, ask the person calling for their telephone number so you can call them back. Or simply hang up and call your regular provider to verify.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guns sales are still on the rise

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people buying a gun now are first-time buyers.

News

The Dahl Arts Center will be offering a new after school program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new after school art program at the Dahl Arts Center.

News

Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Four Directions, a voting rights group, brought the lawsuit against the South Dakota Secretary of State, Department of Public Safety, Department of Social Services and Department of Labor and Regulation.

News

Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A federal judge approved a settlement in a legal challenge against the practice of some South Dakota law enforcement agencies of using forced catheterizations to obtain urine samples.

Latest News

News

8 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

News

Stevens High School senior named National Merit semifinalist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S.

News

Possible threat at Douglas High School put all schools under secure status

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to a post on the Douglas Schools Facebook page, all schools in the district were placed on secured status due to a possible threat at Douglas High School.

News

Vinyl records make a comeback

Updated: 15 hours ago
There is a wide array of factors at work -- including the rise of streaming, and the dawn of the pandemic.

News

Rapid City schools face hiring shortage

Updated: 15 hours ago
How the pandemic is impacting the district's hiring process.

News

Mask mandate still a no-go in Rapid City

Updated: 15 hours ago
This comes as South Dakota sees the nation's worst COVID-19 surge.