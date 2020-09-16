Monument Health warns against scam calls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s a scam tricking the Black Hills into giving them information, according to Monument Health.

The scam calls individuals under the name “Regional Health” and “Regional Health” and asks for personal information.

The call appears to be from the same 755 telephone prefix that Monument Health uses. However, the health system has not used the Regional Health name since January. And although Monument Health does contact patients to coordinate care and service, patients will not be asked to provide a social security number.

If you receive a call you believe to be a scam, ask the person calling for their telephone number so you can call them back. Or simply hang up and call your regular provider to verify.

