Advertisement

Isolation areas are a feature in many South Dakota schools

From dorm and apartment-style to curtain divided areas.
From dorm and apartment-style to curtain divided areas.
From dorm and apartment-style to curtain divided areas.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - Social distancing and self quarantining can be hard for many of us. But, students have an additional challenge.

Schools at all levels across South Dakota have created areas for students who may be COVID positive. From the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology...

“We have apartment-style, we have doubles that have specific restrooms, but they all are furnished apartments and spaces on campus," said Katie Wahls, Interim Director of Residence Life and Community Standards.

To Douglas School District...

“One of them might be the nurse’s office," said Bud Gusso, Douglas High School principal. "If that’s not possible, we actually purchased three different curtained dividers, and it really just kind of shields that person from any visibility to other students

Gusso said three temperature readings of 100.2 degrees would warrant going into an isolation area like this one at Vandenberg Elementary.

“If those three readings still look like it’s 100.2 or higher that’s when we’ll have the students sit in an isolation area temporarily so that they’re not completely visible to other students, we’ll call contact the nurse, the nurse will have a conversation, we contact parents immediately and then we would send that student home immediately," said Gusso.

Douglas students would spend only a short amount of time in one of these isolation areas, but what about at the college level?

“Department of health actually contacts that individual to confirm that they meet a standard set of criteria for release and then the department of health notifies us once that person has had that confirmation phone call and is officially released," said Wahls. "For quarantining individuals, they have a specific date set and the department of health determines that as long as they wake up with no symptoms on that specified date, they are eligible to be released from quarantine.”

Although the students can’t leave their room, the School of Mines does allow staff or friends to bring students anything from food to stationary bikes.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City Regional Airport saw passenger numbers increase in August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Tourism season and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought August numbers back up to the tens of thousands.

News

Monument Health warns against scam calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Monument Health warns of a scam in the Black Hills in which someone who claims to be with “Regional Health” calls and asks for personal information.

News

Guns sales are still on the rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people buying a gun now are first-time buyers.

News

The Dahl Arts Center will be offering a new after school program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new after school art program at the Dahl Arts Center.

Latest News

News

Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Four Directions, a voting rights group, brought the lawsuit against the South Dakota Secretary of State, Department of Public Safety, Department of Social Services and Department of Labor and Regulation.

News

Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A federal judge approved a settlement in a legal challenge against the practice of some South Dakota law enforcement agencies of using forced catheterizations to obtain urine samples.

News

8 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

News

Stevens High School senior named National Merit semifinalist

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S.

News

Possible threat at Douglas High School put all schools under secure status

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to a post on the Douglas Schools Facebook page, all schools in the district were placed on secured status due to a possible threat at Douglas High School.

News

Vinyl records make a comeback

Updated: 17 hours ago
There is a wide array of factors at work -- including the rise of streaming, and the dawn of the pandemic.