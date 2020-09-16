Guns sales are still on the rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the pandemic started, cleaning products and hand sanitizers haven’t been the only items in high demand; guns are also falling into that category.

“Gun sales have been brisk, ammunition, handguns, home defense shotguns, and just guns in general. There has been a lot of interest in guns since all of this stuff started,” says Mark Blote with First Stop Gun & Coin.

As to why there has been an uptick, Blote believes it’s due to the many uncertainties.

“People are concerned, you know. They’re concerned about the future. There’s a lot of unknowns right now. Politics brings in some of that, I think. The protesting and the rioting and the looting. You know people what to be able to defend themselves.” says Blote.

And when it comes to getting inventory, Blote says the wholesale supply lines are almost empty.

“Nine-millimeter ammo is particularly difficult to get. We came into this with a lot of inventory, so we were in a good position there. Now to restock some of this stuff like nine-millimeter ammo, we’re having to pay sometimes double what we were selling it for just a couple of months ago just to have some. Most of the stuff isn’t that bad, that’s probably the extreme example,” says Blote.

Blote says there is a lot of first-time buyers.

“A lot of newbie’s, there’s people that are traveling through the area. And then, of course, are long term customers are interested in stocking up too,” says Blote.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.