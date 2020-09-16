Advertisement

Guns sales are still on the rise

Guns are in high demand.
Guns are in high demand.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the pandemic started, cleaning products and hand sanitizers haven’t been the only items in high demand; guns are also falling into that category.

“Gun sales have been brisk, ammunition, handguns, home defense shotguns, and just guns in general. There has been a lot of interest in guns since all of this stuff started,” says Mark Blote with First Stop Gun & Coin.

As to why there has been an uptick, Blote believes it’s due to the many uncertainties.

“People are concerned, you know. They’re concerned about the future. There’s a lot of unknowns right now. Politics brings in some of that, I think. The protesting and the rioting and the looting. You know people what to be able to defend themselves.” says Blote.

And when it comes to getting inventory, Blote says the wholesale supply lines are almost empty.

“Nine-millimeter ammo is particularly difficult to get. We came into this with a lot of inventory, so we were in a good position there. Now to restock some of this stuff like nine-millimeter ammo, we’re having to pay sometimes double what we were selling it for just a couple of months ago just to have some. Most of the stuff isn’t that bad, that’s probably the extreme example,” says Blote.

Blote says there is a lot of first-time buyers.

“A lot of newbie’s, there’s people that are traveling through the area. And then, of course, are long term customers are interested in stocking up too,” says Blote.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monument Health warns against scam calls

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Monument Health warns of a scam in the Black Hills in which someone who claims to be with “Regional Health” calls and asks for personal information.

News

The Dahl Arts Center will be offering a new after school program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new after school art program at the Dahl Arts Center.

News

Native American groups sue South Dakota over voting rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oglala Sioux Tribe, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Four Directions, a voting rights group, brought the lawsuit against the South Dakota Secretary of State, Department of Public Safety, Department of Social Services and Department of Labor and Regulation.

News

Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A federal judge approved a settlement in a legal challenge against the practice of some South Dakota law enforcement agencies of using forced catheterizations to obtain urine samples.

Latest News

News

8 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

News

Stevens High School senior named National Merit semifinalist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S.

News

Possible threat at Douglas High School put all schools under secure status

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to a post on the Douglas Schools Facebook page, all schools in the district were placed on secured status due to a possible threat at Douglas High School.

News

Vinyl records make a comeback

Updated: 15 hours ago
There is a wide array of factors at work -- including the rise of streaming, and the dawn of the pandemic.

News

Rapid City schools face hiring shortage

Updated: 15 hours ago
How the pandemic is impacting the district's hiring process.

News

Mask mandate still a no-go in Rapid City

Updated: 15 hours ago
This comes as South Dakota sees the nation's worst COVID-19 surge.