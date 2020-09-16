Advertisement

Beyond the soil into the soul

Black Hills Backstory: Cathie Draine, Master Gardener
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Most recently featured in Good Morning Black Hills gardening segment “Let It Grow”, Cathie Draine is a Master Gardener who has traveled the world cultivating and at times experimenting on all things tillage and floriculture.

“As a youngster, I was very ill with rheumatic fever in the last century. And as I was recovering in the spring the Doctor said to my mother ‘it would be good for Cathie to be outside, maybe have a little garden.’ As the summer ended I became aware of the magic of the moment having to do with putting a seed into the ground. From that point on, I was addicted. I thought this is something I also have to be a part of.” said Draine.

Her gardening experiences have even reached as far as Africa.

“To Lagos, Nigeria, in 19-71 after the Biafran War, times were tough. I would spend all day in the various markets trying to find food for the next two days. It taught me that there was no advantage of being hungry. So when the other oil wives in our 6-plex apartment building were ordering carpets for their houses I ordered a truck of dirt,” Draine said. “Our gardener Easa and I built a garden in the backyard. I was no longer the laughing stock of the oil-wives because I had a garden that would grow. It was a fond memory filled with things that I learned about and now that I know a little bit more about what was happening in the compost pile I’m even more committed to teaching people how to do this.”

Draine connects to the garden in a philosophical way but her true vocation can be found in living life.

“I have always associated being in the garden with sunshine, being in the presence of vigorous life, being outdoors, being as close as I can to the earth functioning season. I love the flowers and I get excited about them but at the core of everything is oh good I’ve waked up, I’m still alive, I’m going get up and go out into the garden,” Draine said.

And when it comes down to how Cathie would like to be remembered?

“She was happy in her garden”.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - Black Hills Backstory: Master Gardener, Cathie Draine

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Vinyl records make a comeback

Updated: 8 hours ago
There is a wide array of factors at work -- including the rise of streaming, and the dawn of the pandemic.

News

Rapid City schools face hiring shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
How the pandemic is impacting the district's hiring process.

News

Mask mandate still a no-go in Rapid City

Updated: 8 hours ago
This comes as South Dakota sees the nation's worst COVID-19 surge.

Latest News

News

Governor Noem addresses fatal accident investigation surrounding South Dakota's Attorney General

Updated: 8 hours ago
Many answers surrounding the incident are still forthcoming.

News

Fender sells guitars, local businesses reflect trend

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Vinyls beat CD sales for first time since 80s

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Wyoming ranks high nationwide for organ donation

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

RCAS looking to hire 80 new employees

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Tuesday COVID-19 report

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.