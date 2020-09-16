8 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the state total to 192.

Two people were in the 40-49 age range, one person was in the 70-79 age range and five people were in the 80+ age range, according to the state. The eight new deaths were reported in these counties: two in Minnehaha, one in Pennington, one in Lake, one in Clay, one in Hughes, one in Yankton and one in Brookings County.

The state also reported 297 new cases Wednesday bringing the state total to 17,291. 2,442 of those cases are currently active, an increase of 56 from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations also increased from Tuesday to 139.

County updates for Wednesday:

Pennington County saw 21 new cases confirmed by state officials Wednesday. There was one new death in the county, the state said. Pennington has 314 active cases Wednesday, which is down from Tuesday (318). The county has had a total of 1,862 cases.

Meade County has 90 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (84). The state confirmed 11 new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 416 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 15 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (12). The state confirmed four new cases.

Custer County has 57 active cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday (51). The state reported eight new cases.

Lawrence County has 11 new cases Wednesday. The county has 56 active cases, up from Tuesday (51). The county has had a total of 301 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 21 active cases on Wednesday, one more than Tuesday (20). The state reported seven new cases.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday (16). Officials didn’t confirm any new cases.

Haakon County has six active cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday (5). The state reported three new positive cases in Haakon on Wednesday. Overall, the county has had a total of 15 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 16 active cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday (19). The state reported two new cases.

